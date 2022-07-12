Bulgaria: In One Day, Police caught 26 Drivers with Alcohol and 14 with Drugs in their Blood

Crime | July 12, 2022, Tuesday // 17:57
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: In One Day, Police caught 26 Drivers with Alcohol and 14 with Drugs in their Blood @Nova

On the fifth day of the specialized police operation, 26 drivers were caught behind the wheel after drinking alcohol - 17 of them drove after drinking alcohol from 0.5 to 1.2 per thousand, and nine - with more than 1.2 per thousand.14 drivers were caught driving under the influence of narcotic substances or their analogs, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

The interim results of the campaign, which started on Thursday, show that 9,137 motor vehicles were checked, 12,299 drivers and passengers were checked. To date, 2,467 slips and 723 acts have been drawn up for established administrative violations.

The emphasis in the specialized operation is the prohibition of driving by drivers who have consumed alcohol, narcotic substances and/or their analogs, as well as driving of motor vehicles by unlicensed drivers.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drivers, alchohol, narcotic, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria