Bulgaria: In One Day, Police caught 26 Drivers with Alcohol and 14 with Drugs in their Blood

On the fifth day of the specialized police operation, 26 drivers were caught behind the wheel after drinking alcohol - 17 of them drove after drinking alcohol from 0.5 to 1.2 per thousand, and nine - with more than 1.2 per thousand.14 drivers were caught driving under the influence of narcotic substances or their analogs, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

The interim results of the campaign, which started on Thursday, show that 9,137 motor vehicles were checked, 12,299 drivers and passengers were checked. To date, 2,467 slips and 723 acts have been drawn up for established administrative violations.

The emphasis in the specialized operation is the prohibition of driving by drivers who have consumed alcohol, narcotic substances and/or their analogs, as well as driving of motor vehicles by unlicensed drivers.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova