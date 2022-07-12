Ministry of Finance: Bulgaria expects 1.3 billion Euros from the Recovery Plan this Fall

More than 1.3 billion euros, which Bulgaria should receive this year under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, is expected to enter the treasury in the fall, the Ministry of Finance announced.

From there, they specify that there is no delay in the money for the plan. The country has set itself the goal of collecting all the necessary documents for the preparation of the request for the first payment within the month of July. According to the regulation, the European Commission then has two months to assess the submitted documents before making a payment, the ministry said.

The preparation of the second request for payment worth more than 724 million euros has also not been delayed for the time being. It is related to the need to adopt 22 legislative measures with a deadline of the end of the year.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR