Ministry of Finance: Bulgaria expects 1.3 billion Euros from the Recovery Plan this Fall

Business » FINANCE | July 12, 2022, Tuesday // 11:36
Bulgaria: Ministry of Finance: Bulgaria expects 1.3 billion Euros from the Recovery Plan this Fall @European Commission

More than 1.3 billion euros, which Bulgaria should receive this year under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, is expected to enter the treasury in the fall, the Ministry of Finance announced.

From there, they specify that there is no delay in the money for the plan. The country has set itself the goal of collecting all the necessary documents for the preparation of the request for the first payment within the month of July. According to the regulation, the European Commission then has two months to assess the submitted documents before making a payment, the ministry said.

The preparation of the second request for payment worth more than 724 million euros has also not been delayed for the time being. It is related to the need to adopt 22 legislative measures with a deadline of the end of the year.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, recovery, plan, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria