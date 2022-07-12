Day 139 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv is Not Happy with Canada's Decision to return Nord Stream Turbines to Germany

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Explosions and casualties in Southern Ukraine

Seven people were killed and about 60 were injured in a Ukrainian attack in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, the head of the pro-Russian local administration, Vladimir Leontiev, said. Many people are believed to be trapped in their homes or under debris from collapsed buildings. Leontiev pointed out that a plant for equipment for hydroelectric power plants was destroyed. The Ukrainian side stated that an ammunition depot in the city had been destroyed. Meanwhile, the death toll from Saturday night's Russian missile strike in Chasov Yar, Donetsk region, has reached 33.

Explosions were heard last night in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Alexander Senkevich, informed about the explosions in Telegram and urged residents not to leave the shelters.

Four people were reported injured, as well as damage to medical facilities and homes.

Ukraine reacted strongly to Canada's decision to return Nord Stream turbines to Germany

The authorities in Kyiv have summoned the Canadian ambassador to Ukraine because of Ottawa's decision to return a repaired turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that such a move would be seen by Russia as a sign of weakness.

"After that, we can have no doubt that Russia will try not just to limit as much as possible, but in fact to completely stop gas supplies to Europe at the most acute moment. This is exactly what we should prepare for since any concession in such conditions is seen by the Russian leadership as an incentive for further, stronger pressure. Russia has never played by the rules in energy and will not do so now unless it sees force."

A representative of the Russian occupation in the Kharkiv region was killed in a bomb attack

A representative of the Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, partially occupied by Russian forces, was killed today, AFP reported. In the occupied areas of Ukraine, such attacks have become more frequent, the agency adds.

The person killed is Yevgeny Yunakov, the head of the administration of the city of Veliki Burluk in the Kharkiv region, appointed by the Russian forces. He died when a bomb exploded under his car. According to Russian media, the attack was carried out by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs who infiltrated behind Russian lines.

On July 6, for the first time, the Russian media mentioned the creation of an administration of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region, located in the eastern part of Ukraine and bordering Russia. The head of this new administration, Vitaly Ganchev, said at the time that about 20 percent of this area was under the control of Russian forces, specifically the cities of Izyum, Volchansk, and Kupiansk.

The regional center of Kharkiv has resisted Kremlin forces for over four months despite almost daily bombardments. The Ukrainian army launched major counter-offensives with some success around this city, which is Ukraine's second-largest.

The Russian occupiers also established their own administrations in the Kherson regions and part of Zaporizhzhia, conquered in the first days of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Other events related to the war

The Ukrainian authorities strongly condemned the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which facilitates the naturalization of citizens of all regions of Ukraine.

The Chairman of the Military Committee of the European Union, General Robert Brieger, did not rule out the possibility of other European countries being involved in the war in Ukraine, in response to a question from the Bulgarian MEP Elena Yoncheva about the possibility of the Baltic countries, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania being involved in the conflict.

Iran is preparing to send hundreds of drones to Russia, some of which will be equipped with weapons, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The fourth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held online on July 20, Washington announced.

