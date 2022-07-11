Another Casualty on the Road: A Woman Died in a Car Crash in Plovdiv

Bulgaria: Another Casualty on the Road: A Woman Died in a Car Crash in Plovdiv @Mariela Hubinova, BNT

A serious accident caused the death of a woman in Plovdiv. The incident was reported to 112 at 1:30 p.m. Bulgarian time.

In the section between the "Skobeleva Maika" road junction and the "Trakia" highway, after the "Rogosh" road junction, a car suddenly entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a heavy-duty truck.

The driver of the car, whose identity is at this moment is unclarified, died on the spot.

The Ministry of the Interior appeals to drivers to avoid traveling in this direction.

The traffic is closed and redirected to the following detour routes:

The cars moving from AM "Trakia" to "Skobeleva maika" pass through the village of Vojvodinovo and enter Plovdiv via “Brezovsko shose”.

The traffic from "Skobeleva Maika" to AM "Trakia" is diverted at the village of Rogosh. In the direction of Burgas, they continue through Skutare - Manole and Manolsko Konare, and in the direction of Sofia - through Plovdiv.

