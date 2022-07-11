Policewoman that Helped the Killer of 2 Girls in Sofia has been Temporary Removed from her Position

Crime | July 11, 2022, Monday // 12:52
Bulgaria: Policewoman that Helped the Killer of 2 Girls in Sofia has been Temporary Removed from her Position Social media of Simona Radeva

Policewoman Simona Radeva from “First Police Station-Sofia” has been temporarily removed from her position, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. She is said to have helped Georgi Semerdzhiev, who caused the accident on “Cherni Vrah Boulevard” in the capital, in which two young women died.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against Radeva, the Police announced:

"By the order of the Director of the Security and Defense Administration of July 8, a disciplinary proceeding was initiated against an employee in the ‘Protection of Public Order’ group at the ‘Security Police’ sector at the First RU.”

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated on the basis of available data on violations of the ethical rules for the conduct of civil servants in the Ministry of the Interior, regulated in points 15, 19, 20, 83 and 86 of the Code of Ethics for the conduct of civil servants in the Ministry of the Interior, approved by order of the Minister,” is indicated by in the message.

The employee was removed from her position for a period of 2 months, starting from July 8. The law allows a one-time extension of the deadline by another month.

/BNR

