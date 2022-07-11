Nord Stream Shuts Down for 10 days due to Planned Repairs

Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream - the main pipeline for gas exports from Russia to Europe - will be temporarily suspended from this morning until July 21 due to planned annual maintenance work on the pipeline. In this way, natural gas from Russia will continue to enter Western and Central Europe through only one transit line through Ukraine.

“Nord Stream's preventive maintenance enables the pipeline to operate efficiently, safely and reliably”, project operator Nord Stream AG said. All maintenance and gas supply shutdown activities were planned in advance and agreed with the partners.

Last year, the repair of the pipeline was also carried out in the middle of July, from July 13 to 23. Gas deliveries through the Nord Stream in 2021 are at the level of the historically record year 2020 - 59.2 billion cubic meters. However, this year, Russia's Western partners have themselves made it difficult to supply the pipeline. On June 14, for example, Gazprom had to reduce Nord Stream gas exports due to the untimely return of Siemens gas pumps from Montreal after repairs due to Canadian sanctions against Russia.

For this reason, Nord Stream is operating at only 40% of its maximum capacity at all times, jeopardizing plans to fill gas storage not only in Germany but throughout the EU. They are currently more than 60% full with a target of 80% for the winter of 2022-2023, and during the renovation, the rate of filling is likely to slow significantly.

And although Canada decided on July 9, after numerous requests from Germany and talks with its leadership, to return the repaired Siemens turbine, the timing of this delivery remains unknown. German authorities continue to fear that Russia will cut off gas supplies after the completion of Nord Stream repairs.

For the duration of the work on Nord Stream, the only route for Russian gas supplies to Western and Central Europe remains the only transit line through Ukraine, through which the Ukrainian side recently confirmed requests for only about 40 million cubic meters per day. Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas supplies (both of which underwent planned repairs in May and June) are destined for Turkey and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe.

/BGNES