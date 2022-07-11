COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 256 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 256 new cases of infection with coronavirus were registered in our Bulgaria, it became clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Center.

For the past 24 hours, 1,369 tests were performed, and 18.7% of them were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in our country reached 1,178,189. There are 10,864 active cases.

26 people were cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of those cured reached 1,130,053.

453 are hospitalized, and 36 are in intensive care units.

The total number of people who died from coronavirus in our country reached 37,272. There were 6 people who died in the last 24 hours.

Of those infected for the day, 65.62% were not vaccinated and 83.33% of those who died for the day were not vaccinated.

There are 27 new arrivals in hospitals. Of them, 81.48% have not been vaccinated.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA