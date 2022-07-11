Bulgaria: Most Gas Stations offer the State Discount of 25 cents

Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Most Gas Stations offer the State Discount of 25 cents @Pixabay

All members of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association and most of the gas stations in the country as a whole already offer the state discount on the price of fuel”, Svetoslav Benchev from the association told BNT today. It is about 25 cents per liter for base fuels, which is deducted from the price from Saturday.

In response to a question, Benchev said that currently the only way to find out which gas stations offer the discount is to ask on the spot. He added that stickers are being considered to inform about this.

Benchev is of the opinion that the most suitable option for help was chosen - that it be voluntary, not mandatory, and that no serious change in the accounting software is necessary for the implementation.

In response to a question about fuel prices, he said that the appreciation of the dollar is the reason why they are not going down, despite the cheapening of oil. Benchev recalled that in Bulgaria, fuel is the cheapest in all of Europe. "The accepted exception for Bulgaria in terms of stopping the processing of Russian oil is useful, otherwise the prices would have skyrocketed," he pointed out.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

