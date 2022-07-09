The US and China met in Indonesia in an attempt to Calm Tensions

World | July 9, 2022, Saturday // 10:00
Bulgaria: The US and China met in Indonesia in an attempt to Calm Tensions Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met today in Indonesia in an attempt to calm tensions between the two world powers, AFP reported.

"In a relationship as complex and important as that between the United States and China, there is much to discuss. We look forward to a productive and constructive conversation," Blinken said before the closed-door meeting at a hotel on the island of Bali.

"China and the United States are two big countries, therefore it is necessary for (them) to maintain normal relations," Wang replied. He called for joint work "to ensure that these relations continue to progress on the right track".

This is the first meeting between the heads of US and Chinese diplomacy since October, AFP noted. It took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G-20 countries on the Indonesian island.

At a time when the West is trying to isolate Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and the global economy faces increasing uncertainty, the United States and China - the two biggest political and economic powers on the planet - are taking precautions to prevent their disagreements on numerous issues from causing conflict to spiral out of control.

The meeting between the US secretary of state and the Chinese foreign minister is expected to serve as preparation for a video conference call between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, AFP noted.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, US, Blinken, Wang Yi, Indonesia, tensions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria