Elon Musk no longer wants to Buy Twitter

The entrepreneur Elon Musk announced that he was terminating the deal for the purchase of "Twitter" worth 44 billion dollars, world agencies reported. According to his lawyers, the company did not respond or refused to respond to numerous requests for information about the fake accounts on the network.

Musk previously threatened to end the deal if the company didn't prove that these types of accounts were less than 5% of users receiving ads. He now claims that Twitter has violated many of the terms of the original agreement signed in April.

The company's shares fell 7% after the decision was announced

Twitter Chairman Brett Taylor said the company plans to take legal action to close the deal at the agreed price and terms.

