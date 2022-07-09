COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1005 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One thousand and five new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Two infected people died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The 1,005 new cases were identified from 5,203 tests (over 19.31 percent were positive).

Nearly 60 percent of those newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is now 1,177,572. They were determined by 10,140,044 tests (over 11.61 percent were positive).

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 37,266.

There are 10,328 active cases. 448 people have been hospitalized, 38 of them are in intensive care units.

There are 73 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours. More than 68 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

8,080 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,129,978.

2,320 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,422,693.

2,075,801 people have completed the vaccination course. 777,549 people have been given a booster dose, i.e. they have been revaccinated. 8288 people have a second booster dose.

/BTA