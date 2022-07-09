Leader of “Democratic Bulgaria”: If We get the Third Mandate, We will Try a Technocratic Government

“To work towards a more technocratic government with a governing horizon of January 1, 2024.”

This is what “Democratic Bulgaria” (DB) co-chairman Hristo Ivanov suggested to bTV. He clarified yesterday in the parliament that if "Democratic Bulgaria" gets the third mandate, it will do everything possible to realize it.

According to him, prominent political figures should take a step aside in the name of priorities important to Bulgaria.

"It is proper to make a technocratic cabinet, not to try to parcel out and conquer territories, but to give a way forward to people we can trust. I call on us to focus on the big tasks and challenges, but also on the big opportunities for Bulgaria in the next year", he said.

Ivanov specified that, if necessary, he would talk to Toshko Yordanov and the leader of “There Is Such a People” (TISP) Slavi Trifonov. In his opinion, the key is to move from interpersonal attacks to focusing on the state's priorities.

"With Toshko Yordanov from three parliaments, we have had a stormy history, but perhaps I have learned my lessons. We must separate the personal emotion. We have a duty for the sake of people's hope to talk, and we will talk, regardless of personal stories. That's why I would also talk to Slavi Trifonov", he said.

"If the mandate is given to ‘Democratic Bulgaria’, the capital with which we will enter is the opportunity to talk with all former partners, starting from a slightly calmer tone and more normal relations. We have to try to calm the ball down a bit", added Ivanov.

Upon obtaining a third mandate, "Democratic Bulgaria" will submit a declaration for voting in the parliament with national priorities, to check whether there is a large enough majority for their support.

"If it turns out by chance that there is a readiness for certain formulations, then we will know that the effort to find a majority is worth it. We would look for a majority within the existing four partners, starting with ‘We Continue the Change’. The moral right remains theirs," he said.

And more:

"We will avoid looking for support outside the ruling formations until now. We still cannot seek support from GERB, although we are trying to impose a more dialogical approach towards them in realizing national priorities".

Radev to conduct another round of consultations before the third term

Earlier yesterday, Ivanov said that if the first mandate is not implemented, "Democratic Bulgaria" will appeal to the president to hold another round of consultations with the parties before handing over the third mandate (ed. Note: second mandate is expected to be returned by GERB).

"The country's interests are in having a government because the next one year will be key to dealing with the series of crises and completing our integration into the EU and NATO.

If we miss this time period, we throw the country into another round of confrontation and political uncertainty. This could prove extremely harmful to the country. Our call is for the government to be established with the first mandate," said Ivanov.

And added:

"Although there are only hours left, we believe that this situation should be approached extremely responsibly, regardless of narrow party interests. Including ‘Democratic Bulgaria’, which is ready for elections and expects to improve its results.

Along with this, after discussion with our authorities and the parliamentary group, we state that we are ready to engage in further consultations."

Ivanov gave an evasive answer to a question whether "Democratic Bulgaria" would support a government with a BSP mandate. According to him, if the BSP gets the third mandate, the issue will be discussed.

Even at the beginning of yesterday, there was an expectation that the mandate would not be fulfilled

“It is expected that the mandate of ‘We Continue the Change’ will not be fulfilled and that a government with Prime Minister Asen Vassilev will not be elected”.

This was commented upon entering the National Assembly by the other co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov.

He pointed out that the staff and structure of the cabinet have not yet been discussed, which, according to him, is indicative.

According to Atanas Atanasov, new consultations will help the head of state to establish "who is this political force that has the ability through dialogue to find a majority to form a government".

During the last week, representatives of "We Continue the Change" talked with "Democratic Bulgaria" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) in search of the necessary 121 votes to form a parliamentary majority.

According to the Constitution, this is not mandatory and a cabinet can be elected with fewer deputies - more than half of those present.

Atanasov himself was the first to announce that Kiril Petkov would not be a candidate for prime minister and then declared that the chances for a future cabinet were increasing.

The head of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" Toshko Yordanov commented that there are more expectations for the third term.

President Rumen Radev accepted, at 5 p.m. yesterday, the nominations for Prime Minister - Asen Vassilev.

Before the meeting, Vassilev confirmed that he will return the mandate unfulfilled.

"Unfortunately, we did not manage to find 121 MPs to support the program. In this parliament, we managed to reach 117 MPs, we hope that in the next parliament we will have more MPs to support us," said the candidate for Prime Minister.

Radev met with Vassilev, Petkov and representatives of “We Continue the Change and accepted the returned mandate. It is expected the second mandate to be given to the second political formation with most votes: GERB-SDS. From the coalition, they announced that the second mandate will be returned as they want early elections in the autumn. Thus, President Radev will decide whether to give the third mandate to form a government to either “Democratic Bulgaria” or the Bulgarian Socialist Party. Although there is still a chance a government can be established with the political formations of: DB, BSP, WCC and TISP, most parties are preparing for early elections. Kiril Petkov himself stated that “We Continue the Change” is getting ready for a vote in October 2022.

