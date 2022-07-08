Bulgaria: How to get the 25 cents Discount at Gas Stations

Each gas station will decide for itself whether to grant the discount of 25 cents per liter of A95 gasoline, diesel, natural gas (methane) or propane-butane (liquefied petroleum gas LPG). This is stipulated in the law, which comes into force after midnight on Saturday - 07.09. It is recommended that, before refueling, customers ask at the facility if the discount of 25 cents per liter applies, reports the NRA.

The compensation will be given for refueling passenger cars - category M1, mopeds or motorcycles of category L, owned by individuals, and they must present the small ticket of the vehicle to use the discount, the NRA reminds. Another important condition is that the type of fuel to have the lowest price.

The compensation will be charged as a reduction from the final price when paying for the amount loaded at the cash register, regardless of whether this is done in cash or by bank card. For the fuel with a discount, the gas station will issue an extended fiscal receipt, which will include the registration number of the vehicle, the type and quantity of the loaded fuel, as well as the discount of 25 cents per liter.

"Citizens will be able to benefit from the planned compensation already in the early hours of July 9. There will be no restrictions on the amount of fuel and the number of refills. We advise people, before filling up, to ask at the gas station if the discount is given at the site. We have the industry's assurance that the compensation will be provided in most large sites," said Deputy Executive Director of the NRA, Georgi Dimov.

Gas stations will not change the software to provide the compensation. Each Electronic Fiscal Memory System (EFMS) that is used to record sales at fueling sites has been tested and approved with rebate registration and reporting functionality. This means that it is not necessary for the NRA to provide software to final distributors in order for them to give the compensation, the revenue agency also reminds.

In order to receive the amounts for the compensation, the end distributors should draw up a separate report for the extended fiscal vouchers (invoices) issued, as well as a protocol to charge VAT for the deliveries of discounted fuel made by them in the relevant month and include them in their sales log. Along with this, by the 14th of the month following the month of granting the compensations, it is necessary to submit electronically to the National Revenue Agency a declaration with which to request the compensations provided.

In order to facilitate business, the revenue agency is in the process of developing a new electronic service through which declarations can be submitted. The amount specified in the declaration is refunded within 10 days after the deadline for submitting a VAT return for the relevant period - the 14th of each month.

"We have made the organization of the work in the NRA so that the provision of fuel compensation, reporting to the revenue agency and reimbursement of the final distributors will not be aggravated, and the business will not be burdened with additional software requirements. Our goal is for more sites to offer the discount of 25 cents per liter of fuel because this is help for end-users," said Deputy Executive Director of the National Narcotics Agency Georgi Dimov.

You can get more information on providing the compensation on the NRA website or by phone: (+359)0700 18 700; 02 9859 6801 at a price according to the tariff of the telephone operator.

