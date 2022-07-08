American Council for International Education - Bulgaria is looking for Host Families for Students from the US

American Council for International Education - Bulgaria is looking for host families for students from the USA!

For the seventh year in a row, the US State Department's YES Abroad program is looking for host families for American students who will spend the 2022/2023 school year in Bulgaria. The host families must live in the territory of the city of Sofia. The program is a cultural and educational exchange aimed at bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together. American students will be enrolled in a Bulgarian school.

How to become a host family?

Contact ACIE Bulgaria and they will send you the application documents and tell you more:

Applications for the YES Abroad program will be accepted until July 31, 2022

More about YES Abroad host families

Foster care is a long-term commitment over a period of 10 months (September 2022 – June 2023). The foster mother and/or father are expected to provide food, suitable living conditions, including accommodation in a separate room or shared with another child in the family, as well as to support the student in various situations. The presence of the foreign student in the home should not change the daily order of activities, on the contrary, he/she should be treated not as a guest, but as part of the family. In this way, the perception of the Bulgarian culture and way of life is encouraged through everyday and seemingly ordinary activities.

The participants in the program go through an intensive Bulgarian language course in the first weeks of their stay in Bulgaria. However, for more successful communication, it is good that at least one member of the host family has basic knowledge of English. The age of the participants is between 17 and 19 years, and their stay is coordinated and administered by the team of the American Council for International Education - Bulgaria branch. Living in a foster family is key to the success of the program. The family is expected to provide the student with the necessary support both in socialization in the new environment and understanding of Bulgarian culture, as well as in everyday life and in learning activities. Hosting an international student in the home holds many opportunities for the host family itself. In this way, its members will be able to get to know American culture firsthand, overcoming stereotypes and "translation errors". Experience proves that such coexistence is very valuable for children in the family, expanding their horizons and limits of tolerance, and in a more practical sense, it improves English language proficiency. Last but not least, such relationships between the student and the host family usually remain warm for life.

Read more about the program here: https://bulgaria.americancouncils.org/yes-abroad-bg

/American Councils for International Education