Resigned PM Petkov: We are Entering a Political Crisis, the Mandate will be Returned

“We are entering a political crisis, our partners are waiting to see what happens. This crisis is costing Bulgarian citizens a lot”. This was stated by the resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. “At this time, the mandate will be returned”, he added.

He also said that they will support everything, but they will not allow negotiations with Delyan Peevski, Boyko Borissov and Slavi Trifonov.

According to him, a number of chances are being missed - the laws needed for the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, the changes in the Anti-Corruption Commission, etc.

“I expect that the Azeri gas will already flow next month, we managed to pass 1 billion cubic meters that flow through the other entry with Greece, last fall someone signed an annex that was not in the interests of Bulgaria”.

According to him, currently the price of Azeri gas is equivalent to Gazprom, but after the opening of the new gas connection, it will drop by 30%.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is in Greece to participate in the official ceremony on the occasion of the completion of the construction of the Intersystem Gas Connection Greece - Bulgaria (IGB).

The event takes place in the Komotini region, where the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, is together with the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Greece.

The Greece-Bulgaria gas connection will connect the gas transmission networks of the two neighboring countries, providing Bulgaria with access to the Southern Gas Corridor and to a number of new sources of natural gas.

/BNT