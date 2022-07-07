Bulgaria: Masks will be Mandatory in Hospitals in Cities with many COVID Cases

The Ministry of Health will today order the regional health inspectorates (RHI) to issue a prescription for the wearing of protective masks in medical facilities in the cities with the highest incidence of COVID-19. This was announced by the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev, quoted by BTA.

“The situation with the spread of the infection is relatively calm now”, he added, and pointed out that the beginning of a wave is starting, which will continue, but no one can say "what heights it will reach". According to Kunchev, it can be expected that the peak of infected people will be reached at the beginning of August. In case of airborne infection, especially with the sub-variants of "Omicron" - BA.4 and BA.5, any measures cannot reduce the spread, but can reduce its rate, the state health inspector added.

Earlier today, data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases showed that the city of Sofia, the regions of Burgas, Varna and Vratsa are in the yellow zone in terms of the level of morbidity from the coronavirus infection.

Earlier today, the Deputy Mayor of Sofia, Doncho Barbalov, proposed that masks be mandatory in municipal medical facilities. He has sent a letter with this recommendation to the managers and directors of the municipal diagnostic-consultative centers, multi-specialty and specialized hospitals. The reason for his request is the worsening of the epidemic situation in Sofia.

