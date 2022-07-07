Bulgaria: Nearly 30% of Drivers in Sofia drive Under the Influence

Society | July 7, 2022, Thursday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Nearly 30% of Drivers in Sofia drive Under the Influence @Flickr

Almost 30% of the drivers who operate motor vehicles in Sofia do so after being under the influence of intoxicating substances. Commissioner Tencho Tenev, head of the Traffic Police Department - Sofia, said this during his hearing in the Sofia Municipal Council. These are young people between 18 and 40 years old. "The young generation does not comply with anything," said Tenev.

The head of the "Traffic Police" - Sofia added that since the beginning of the year, over 110,000 speed violations have been registered in Sofia, 178 drivers have been caught after using drugs, and 298 have been caught driving after using alcohol.

The capital is very busy, there is a lot of traffic, and we cannot ‘light up everywhere’ by ourselves”, Tenev said. According to him, every night in Sofia there are 15 traffic police cars and five more that serve the highways around the capital. There are many minor traffic accidents in Sofia. He added that since the beginning of the year, the number of victims in Sofia has decreased by 5.

"Our request is that, if there is an opportunity, the Metropolitan Municipality will provide us with funds to provide stationary speed cameras on more boulevards," appealed Tenev.

Since the beginning of the year, the most traffic accidents in Sofia have occurred on the Ring Road - 200, 103 accidents were registered on "Tsarigradsko Shosse" and on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. - 51. The highest number of victims are in accidents on the Ring Road - 11, on "Tsarigradsko shose" - 9, on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. - 3, informed the head of the "Traffic Police" - Sofia.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, police, drivers, accidents, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria