How many Years will the Murderer of the Two Girls receive after the Car Crash in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | July 7, 2022, Thursday // 09:50
Bulgaria: How many Years will the Murderer of the Two Girls receive after the Car Crash in Sofia Murderer Georgi Semerdzhiev being taken into custody

The football player Georgi Semerdzhiev, who crashed his jeep and killed two girls in Sofia, has been taken into custody by the National Investigation Service "G.M. Dimitrov".

An indictment has been brought against him, it foresees a prison term of 5 to 20 years, Yasen Todorov, deputy director of the National Investigation Service, told Nova TV.

A judicial panel in Sofia yesterday ordered a measure of "detention in custody" for Georgi Semerdzhiev. However, it turns out to be an old case against him from 2013.

The defendant, Georgi Semerdzhiev, is accused of causing bodily harm. He did not appear at the court session, having no valid reason for doing so.

We remind you that the serious accident occurred on July 6, 2022, at the intersection between "Arsenalski" and "Cherni vrah" boulevards in Sofia, near the "European Union" metro station. Two young women, aged 22 and 26, who were crossing the intersection, died. A 52-year-old taxi driver was among the injured. The man has a head injury. He was examined by the emergency teams, but refused hospitalization. The signal was given at 11.08 p.m. 4 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the accident was running a red light and possibly speeding. As a result of the collision, the jeep with which the girls were hit split in two. The subway elevator is also destroyed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Semerdzhiev, car, indictment, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria