COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 643 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 643, two people have died, according to the information from the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 3,997 tests were performed, which shows that the positive samples are in 16% of the cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,175,725 cases of coronavirus have been registered in our country, of which 37,263 have died.

1,111,888 people were cured, and only in the last 24 hours, there were 13,039 more cured.

59.72% of the cases for the day were not vaccinated, the data show.

To date, 4,417,822 doses of vaccine have been administered in our country, and in the last 24 hours, they were 2,269.

425 people are hospitalized, of which 35 are in intensive care units.

Of the newly admitted to the hospital, 68 people, 70.59% were not vaccinated.

/BTA