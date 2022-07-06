The EC approved Bulgaria to Receive over BGN 32 Billion (EUR 16.4) for 7 years

World » EU | July 6, 2022, Wednesday // 15:29
Bulgaria: The EC approved Bulgaria to Receive over BGN 32 Billion (EUR 16.4) for 7 years

The European Commission approved today the partnership agreement with Bulgaria for 11 billion euros (BGN 21.5 billion) for the period 2021 - 2027, the EC announced.

Thus, together with the funds under the Recovery Plan, Bulgaria will have access to over BGN 32 billion from the EU for the 7-year period.

11 billion euros are available to our country during the new program period for ecological transition and reduction of energy dependence, support for the most vulnerable regions, improvement of access to employment and jobs.

The partnership agreement with Bulgaria covers 10 national programs, 5 territorial cooperation programs under #Interreg and the implementation of the Just Transition Fund.

After its adoption, individual national programs can also be adopted.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, Bulgaria, EC, billion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria