Professor Hristova: The Peak of the Summer Wave of COVID-19 in Bulgaria is expected in August

Society » HEALTH | July 6, 2022, Wednesday // 10:55
Prof. Iva Hristova

Theoretically, the peak of the summer wave of the coronavirus in Bulgaria is expected in August. After that, it will take about a month and a half for the numbers to drop again”.

Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, predicted this on bTV. "Back in mid-June, Europe was reporting an incidence of over 920 per 100,000 on a 14-day basis. At the moment, it is already chasing 1,000. In our country, it is still around 100. Against this background, there are individual countries such as Greece, which have a much higher incidence rate," commented Hristova. The good thing, she says, is that this fifth sub-variant of the Omicron variant retains the ability to cause less severe diseases.

