A Young Man was Found Dead in the center of Varna, a Murder has been Confirmed

A young man was found dead in the garden next to the Regional History Museum in the center of Varna.

The police and the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna confirmed that it was a murder.

A report of a man near a bench was made at 4 o'clock this morning. The victim died of blood loss. According to unconfirmed information, the man's body had multiple injuries caused by a hard object.

There were stab wounds on the back of the body, which were probably inflicted with a knife.

The scene of the accident was inspected, all waste bins were searched in order to find the weapon used to commit the murder.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. All versions are being worked on to identify the killer.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT