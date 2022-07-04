A Young Man was Found Dead in the center of Varna, a Murder has been Confirmed
A young man was found dead in the garden next to the Regional History Museum in the center of Varna.
The police and the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna confirmed that it was a murder.
A report of a man near a bench was made at 4 o'clock this morning. The victim died of blood loss. According to unconfirmed information, the man's body had multiple injuries caused by a hard object.
There were stab wounds on the back of the body, which were probably inflicted with a knife.
The scene of the accident was inspected, all waste bins were searched in order to find the weapon used to commit the murder.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. All versions are being worked on to identify the killer.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova is in the Top 10 of the FBI's Most Wanted
- » After the First 13 - Three more Illegally Buried Bodies found near Bankya
- » Teenagers Attacked and Robbed a Postal Worker in Parvomai
- » Bulgaria: 16 Arrested in Smolyan region - Most of them were British Citizens
- » A Suspect of Terrorism has been Detained in Bulgaria at the Request of Norway
- » A Bulgarian is among the 10 Most Wanted Criminals in Spain