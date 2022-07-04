A 19-year-old Boy was Found Dead in the yard of the School in a Bulgarian Village

Society » INCIDENTS | July 4, 2022, Monday
Bulgaria: A 19-year-old Boy was Found Dead in the yard of the School in a Bulgarian Village The local school in Skutare @BNT

The lifeless body of a 19-year-old boy was found in the yard of the school in the Plovdiv village of Skutare, the police announced.

A report about this was filed yesterday at noon on emergency number 112. There is no evidence of violence, and it is most likely a health problem, the autopsy will show more details, the police specified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The residents of Skutare are shaken by the tragedy.

/BNT

