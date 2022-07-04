The Incidence of COVID-19 Worldwide increased in June for the First Time in half a year

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide rose to 17.3 million in June, up about 15% from May. In Latin America, Western Europe and Asia, a sharp increase in morbidity is reported.

At the same time, the death rate continues to decrease. In the first month of summer 2022, around 40,800 people died worldwide, which is about a third less than the previous month. The death rate has fallen to its lowest level since early spring 2020.

New serious outbreaks of COVID-19 have been registered in Brazil. While at the beginning of the month 40,000 people were infected daily, by the end of the month they were already more than 75,000. In Mexico, the rate of infections has increased almost eightfold since June. About 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 are now being registered per day.

France has seen the biggest increase in cases in Europe. At the beginning of the month, the number of cases averaged about 20,000, but in the last days of June, it exceeded 130,000.

The rate of infection in Italy has increased almost 10 times since the first days of June. Currently, about 85,000 people are diagnosed with covid every day.

According to the UK's Office for National Statistics, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the UK increased by 32% during the week and reached 2.3 million. This is the largest number of people infected with the coronavirus in the last two months.

Austria, the Netherlands and Spain also saw an increase in the number of cases.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova