Bulgaria: One of our Reactors is expected to use a different Nuclear Fuel than the Russian one
It is expected that one of the reactors of the Kozloduy NPP will use a different fuel from the Russian nuclear fuel after 2024. This was announced on bTV by the resigned Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov.
He also added that alternative nuclear fuel has been secured after a question whether Russia could stop supplying it, as well as spare parts for planned repairs to our nuclear power plant. Nikolov categorically stated that there was no need to spread unnecessary fears and did not want to specify what the nuclear fuel would be. "Several suppliers are involved in the nuclear fuel supply process for a number of reasons, mostly commercial. I don't want to mention specific countries or specific suppliers as that could harm the public interest of the particular supplier," he added. Nikolov also commented on the political crisis, stating that he never hesitated whether to be part of the "Petkov" cabinet. According to him, the lack of a coalition culture is a possible reason for the collapse, but the positive thing is that this is a lesson and is "part of the positive change that is happening in Bulgaria".
