Pfizer: A New Wave of the Pandemic is Beginning

“The new wave of the spread of covid in the world has already begun”. This was stated by the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla in an interview with the newspaper "The Jerusalem Post".

Regarding possible recommendations for administering a fifth dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, Burla said that he is very careful about complying with the recommendations in each country since each country has specific characteristics and people who are in charge of the situation and know exactly what needs to be done to be made.

"There is a new wave of the pandemic. I believe that not everyone has had their fourth dose of vaccine, and now we have the Omicron variant, which is much more difficult to control. The vaccine reduces the likelihood of hospitalization or death from covid," he noted.

Pfizer's CEO acknowledged that "there is a lot of pressure around the world to get people back to normal."

"But there are reasons why we can do it now. There is a very high percentage of people who are vaccinated and we have treatment methods. There are now oral drugs that greatly reduce the likelihood of a serious course of the disease. I think that with all medical methods, that we have, people can live their lives," concluded Albert Burla.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES