COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 314 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | July 3, 2022, Sunday // 10:08
@Pixabay

314 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 18.88% of the 1,663 tests performed were positive.

There are no deaths from COVID-19, 23 have been reported as cured.

366 people have been hospitalized, of which 27 are in intensive care units.

47 are the administered doses of vaccines for the last 24 hours.

