COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 314 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

314 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 18.88% of the 1,663 tests performed were positive.

There are no deaths from COVID-19, 23 have been reported as cured.

366 people have been hospitalized, of which 27 are in intensive care units.

47 are the administered doses of vaccines for the last 24 hours.

