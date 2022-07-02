“We Continue the Change” and BSP reached an Agreement on the Government's Priorities

“We have reached an agreement on the government's priorities”. This was stated by Asen Vassilev, the proposed candidate for prime minister of "We Continue the Change", after the talks with the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

"We also reached an agreement to draw up in a very short time a program by the expert teams, which will be accepted at the political level and which will lay down with clear deadlines and commitments what will happen between now and the end of the year in terms of reforms and activities. I strongly believe that we will be able to form a government that will continue to work for the interests of Bulgaria, like the first cabinet," he said.

"At the first meeting of the negotiation process, we reported the good that we achieved in 6 months, and it is not little," said Kornelia Ninova for her part. "We realized the weaknesses we showed, and one of them is that we did not prepare a clear program with tasks and deadlines from the beginning. Therefore, today we are correcting this weakness. We agreed that teams of three people from each party should prepare such a program with political priorities, but also a specific legislative framework for 6 months"

Ninova specified that WCC agreed to lay down topics such as health care, education, social policy and economic recovery in this program, as well as BSP accepted their priorities - fight against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Commission, changes in the judicial system.

They identified weaknesses and errors in communication and proposed a new way of decision-making in the coalition council with the establishment of a secretariat.

"We have intensive work ahead of us in the coming days, but we are confident that the common ground that unites us, the good we have done so far for Bulgaria can continue with a specific, clear and ambitious program - both with the funds under the Recovery Plan and the accompanying 22 laws, in preparation for Budget 2023 and in long-term intentions for serious reforms in various sectors and changing the old model of state management," said Ninova.

The two sides have agreed that the topics of ministries, departments and candidates for ministers will remain for the second stage of the talks. It is more important to prepare the program and the legislative framework, specified the BSP leader.

The issue with the Russian diplomats was also discussed at the meeting.

"We call on the diplomats of both countries to do everything possible to prevent a rupture of relations between Bulgaria and the Russian Federation, as well as to normalize the dialogue between the two countries so that it is in the interest of the Bulgarian national interest," Ninova said.

Vassilev added: "Diplomats should assume the role of diplomats and ours should work for the Bulgarian interest and the Russian ones for the Russian one. Normalization of relations goes through normalization of the dialogue on both sides. I don't think that there is a rethinking of a note in diplomatic history ".

Asen Vassilev also said that he has not yet sent the invitations to the independent MPs for negotiations, but the door of WCC is finally closed for Slavi Trifonov and Toshko Yordanov.

/BNT