Bulgaria: President Radev handed Asen Vassilev a Mandate to form a Government

At 5:00 p.m., the procedure for handing over the first mandate to form a new government within the framework of the 47th National Assembly by President Rumen Radev to the largest political group in the parliament - "We Continue the Change" - began.

"Dear representatives of ‘We Continue the Change’, please announce your candidate for Prime Minister", said President Rumen Radev.

The chairman of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" Andrey Gyurov said:

"Dear Mr. President, dear Mrs. Vice-President, the parliamentary group ‘We Continue the Change’ by its decision nominates Mr. Asen Vassilev as a candidate for prime minister, who will receive a mandate to form a government."

President Radev indicated that in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria and as a result of the vote of no confidence by the National Assembly on June 22, he handed Asen Vassilev an exploratory mandate to form a government.

"We all know that Bulgaria is in a political, economic and social crisis. Bulgarians share legitimate concerns about the rising prices and the growing uncertainty and instability. And the reforms and funds under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan are waiting for their implementation. Since yesterday, we also have a foreign policy crisis. You will recall that when handing over the mandate to the current outgoing government, I warned that if decisive reforms in the judicial system were not undertaken within the first hundred days, the status quo would seek its revenge. Citizens, society and institutions need certainty and predictability, from a reliable protection of the public interest, and this means, above all, responsibility and efforts to form a government that meets the interests of the citizens. I expect adequate solutions and the defense of the national interest to build a free, democratic and prosperous European Bulgaria," he pointed out before handing the folder with the mandate to Vassilev.

Upon receiving the folder from the president with the mandate, Asen Vassilev said:

"For me, this is a huge responsibility. I think we are all aware that with the crises that Bulgaria has to face, it is extremely important to have a cabinet. It is also extremely important that this cabinet works in the interest of the citizens, and not in interest of the status quo and that it really defends the Bulgarian interest and the independence of our country, just as the first cabinet of ‘We Continue the Change’ did”.

After receiving the folder with the exploratory mandate, Asen Vassilev has a 7-day period in which he must present to the president the structure and composition of a government, after which President Radev must propose the nominee for prime minister for a vote in the National Assembly.

If this does not happen, Rumen Radev must hand over a mandate to the next largest parliamentary group - GERB-SDS.

Earlier in the day, the resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that he proposed to nominate the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev as the Prime Minister of the next cabinet.

At the beginning of the week, the head of state held political consultations with five of the seven parliamentary formations.

"We Continue the Change" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party did not attend the talks because of the budget update in the National Assembly. At the talks, GERB, DPS and "Vazrazhdane" announced early elections. The best option for "Democratic Bulgaria" is a government with the mandate of "We Continue the Change". "There Is Such a People" are ready to participate in talks about a new cabinet but not at any price.

"The potential for forming a government within this parliament has not been exhausted. If we go for the option of elections, before September 15, they are not ideal for the country. It is important to have the greatest possible voter turnout," said President Rumen Radev.

/BNR