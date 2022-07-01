Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev is Proposed for New Prime Minister

Two important political plots await an outcome today - who will be the candidate of "We Continue the Change" for prime minister in the new attempt to form a government and how will Bulgaria react to Moscow's ultimatum to cancel the unprecedented decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats and officials from Bulgaria the embassy.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in resignation Asen Vassilev is the candidate for Prime Minister with whom "We Continue the Change" will make a second attempt to form a government. This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in a video address distributed by the government press service.

Petkov asked for support for a cabinet that would fulfill the following priorities within six months:

Change in the anti-corruption law for the reform of the commission and the election of Boyko Rashkov as the head of the body

Development of a mechanism for investigating the Prosecutor General

Change of leadership in state regulators

Amendment of the Law on Public Procurement

Adoption of the laws related to the European Recovery and Resilience Plan

Adoption of the strategic plan for Bulgarian agriculture

Achieving energy diversification

Creation of a new state agency for forests, which will also include enterprises managing forest fund

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

