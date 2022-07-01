Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev is Proposed for New Prime Minister
Two important political plots await an outcome today - who will be the candidate of "We Continue the Change" for prime minister in the new attempt to form a government and how will Bulgaria react to Moscow's ultimatum to cancel the unprecedented decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats and officials from Bulgaria the embassy.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in resignation Asen Vassilev is the candidate for Prime Minister with whom "We Continue the Change" will make a second attempt to form a government. This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in a video address distributed by the government press service.
Petkov asked for support for a cabinet that would fulfill the following priorities within six months:
- Change in the anti-corruption law for the reform of the commission and the election of Boyko Rashkov as the head of the body
- Development of a mechanism for investigating the Prosecutor General
- Change of leadership in state regulators
- Amendment of the Law on Public Procurement
- Adoption of the laws related to the European Recovery and Resilience Plan
- Adoption of the strategic plan for Bulgarian agriculture
- Achieving energy diversification
- Creation of a new state agency for forests, which will also include enterprises managing forest fund
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ambassador Mitrofanova will Propose to Putin the Closure of the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria
- » BSP is Satisfied with the Choice of Vassilev as PM, “There Is Such a People” is Not
- » Bulgaria will not Fulfill the Russian Ultimatum
- » GERB Supports the “Amateur” Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
- » "Vazrazhdane" Submits a Report to the Prosecutor's Office against Kiril Petkov
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: The Expulsion of the Russian Diplomats is Logical