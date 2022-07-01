Day 128 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Casualties in Odessa after Rocket Attack

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Rocket attack on Odessa: At least 10 people have died

At least 10 people have died after Russian rocket fire on Odessa last night. A 9-story residential building and a recreation center were damaged. The information is from a spokesperson of the Odessa regional administration.

In recent days, attacks on the port city have become more frequent. The situation in Donbas also remains extremely difficult - in the regions of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, fighting continues.

It became known that on the sidelines of the recently concluded NATO summit in Madrid, Germany and Spain discussed the potential delivery of German tanks to Ukraine.

Among the highlights of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's midnight speech was the withdrawal of Russian forces from Snake Island.

He also thanked the Czech Republic, which from today takes over the presidency of the European Council, for announcing the recovery of Ukraine as one of the priorities of its six-month mandate.

"Undoubtedly the most important word today is Snake Island - it was talked about so much on the day the Russian ship arrived. Now it is gone - forever, and the island is free again. Snake Island is a strategic point and significantly changes the situation in the Black Sea. It does not guarantee security, it does not guarantee that the enemy will not return. But it already significantly limits the actions of the occupiers. Step by step, we will expel them from our sea, our land and our sky," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian military expert: Ukraine is infested by a fascist tumor. We need to cut it and clean off

“Ukraine is gripped by a fascist infection that resembles a tumor. Russia needs to cut it off and clean up.”

This was announced by the Russian military expert Vasily Fatigarov during a guest appearance in a propaganda program on Channel One.

"We need to carry out a large, methodical and careful work on the denazification of Ukraine. Why does Vladimir Vladimirovich not bind himself to specific territories and terms? Because it is still not possible to understand what they will be".

Immediately afterwards, Fatigarov compared the "fascism of Ukraine" to a "tumor".

"Right now we're acting like surgeons. When a surgeon cuts out a tumor, as he's cutting it, it grows. And when he cleans it out, he has to clean out a certain amount of healthy tissue, so that something doesn't stick around and start growing again, God forbid. The fascist contagion is the same. If there is anything left of it, it will start to grow again. Therefore, we must cleanse this territory very precisely and seriously to make sure that the fascist contagion does not grow anymore."

Putin: We will bet on industrial espionage for the development of Russia

The Kremlin will once again bet on industrial espionage for the development of Russia, which is subject to heavy sanctions from the West, DPA reported.

"As in the past, as now, one of the priorities in the work of foreign intelligence is to support the development of the country's industrial potential," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday evening during a visit to the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). , broadcast on state television. “This is especially important in view of the Western sanctions”, he stressed, adding that “the agents' work is one of the most important”.

According to him, they should not only acquire information from the industry but also create the basis for strategic planning and analysis of international processes.

Putin's visit to the SVR headquarters is on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the service. The Russian president himself is a former KGB officer who was active in East Germany in the 1980s.

