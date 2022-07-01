Bulgaria: Since when will 25 Cents be Deducted from the Price of Fuel

The discount of 25 cents for fuel was accepted by the National Assembly. However, what does it mean for the operation of gas stations, commented Georgi Tenev, a lawyer at the Association of Fuel Dealers in Bulgaria.

"The final price for individuals and legal entities will be visible upon entering the store. When paying our bill at the cash desk, the corresponding discount will be deducted there - the compensation of 25 cents," he explained.

Tenev explained that today it will hardly be possible to refuel with the discount. First, the law needs to come into force, and then fuel retailers need to update their software.

"It is necessary for the staff to be trained to process this volume of personal data, which has not been required until now. Probably no one has had to imagine that they need to give their registration card just to fill up their car with fuel. It will take time purely technically," noted Tenev.

According to him, it is possible that the gas stations will be able to cope within a week. “This compensation will be provided with the merchant's working capital, not the state. The state will subsequently, after 45 days at the earliest, reimburse this compensation to the fuel trader", explained the lawyer.

His concern is that an "unhealthy" euphoria can be created among the population, which will start stocking up on allegedly cheaper fuels. "This does not make any sense at the moment and would prove to be quite harmful given the controversial supply chains", commented Tenev.

The lawyer warned of the danger of leaking personal data due to untrained staff. "Even purely as a technical error, it is possible to get misuse of personal data in some way," he specified.

