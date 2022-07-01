Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova is in the Top 10 of the FBI's Most Wanted

Crime | July 1, 2022, Friday // 09:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova is in the Top 10 of the FBI's Most Wanted fbi.gov

The Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova is the latest addition to the top 10 of the FBI's most wanted persons. The “Crypto Queen” - as she is also called by the media, is also the only lady on the list.

The FBI announced a reward of 100 thousand dollars for information that could lead to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova.

The woman has been wanted since 2017 and was last seen boarding a plane from Bulgaria to Greece. She is alleged to be behind a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme called OneCoin.

This kind of pyramid scheme began to operate in 2014, and for about 3 years, about 4 billion dollars entered Ruja's accounts.

Her brother, Konstantin Ignatov, was detained in the case, but he was released on bail worth 500 thousand dollars.

Typically, the FBI includes in its top 10 most wanted individuals those it believes the public can help track down, people familiar with the matter said.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

