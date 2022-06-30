Petkov: We Believe in the Need for Dialogue with Russia

"The relations between Bulgaria and the Russian Federation are long-term, multi-layered and of great importance for the fate of our country in historical terms. We respect the Russian people and value our cultural, historical, social, trade and economic ties. Therefore, although the Bulgarian presence in our embassy in Russia numbers only 12 people, the Russian embassy in Bulgaria will have the opportunity to keep 43 of its employees, according to the decision taken by the Bulgarian government yesterday". This was stated in a statement by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

"We believe in the need for dialogue, for which diplomatic channels are of key importance. We are convinced that Bulgarian-Russian relations can continue to develop in areas of mutual interest, respecting the values ​​important for each of our countries. That is why we turn to the embassy of the Russian Federation to withdraw the note submitted today," he added.

"For the sake of the past and the future, we must be able to take steps forward with mutual respect for the national interests, security and sovereignty of both countries," he said.

Earlier it became clear that Russia intends to sever diplomatic relations with Bulgaria. This was reported to BGNES by the Russian Embassy.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska or a representative of her team is expected to come to the Bulgarian Parliament to explain the relations between Bulgaria and Russia following the expulsion of 70 employees of the Russian Embassy.

