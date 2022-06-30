Macron: I am Convinced that We Found a Compromise Solution for Bulgaria and N Macedonia
At a symbolic ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron handed over the rotating EU presidency, which ends today at midnight, to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
Macron noted that Paris' "last efforts" were to complete the agreement between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia to begin negotiations on Skopje's EU accession.
"I am convinced that we have found a compromise solution," Macron told a news conference, adding that the solution brings security and predictability to all.
Reuters notes that on June 24th, the Bulgarian parliament gave the government the green light to approve a framework for negotiations between the Republic of North Macedonia and the EU.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » North Macedonia Postpones the Debate on the "French Proposal"
- » Fight in the Macedonian Parliament (VIDEO)
- » North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister: We may Not Get a New Proposal
- » Belgrade: The Creation of the Serbian World is a Process that Cannot be Stopped
- » Former Albanian PM: The Bulgarian Veto does Not Block us, Rama is to Blame
- » North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Explained why Skopje Opposes the "French Proposal"