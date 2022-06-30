Macron: I am Convinced that We Found a Compromise Solution for Bulgaria and N Macedonia

At a symbolic ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron handed over the rotating EU presidency, which ends today at midnight, to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Macron noted that Paris' "last efforts" were to complete the agreement between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia to begin negotiations on Skopje's EU accession.

"I am convinced that we have found a compromise solution," Macron told a news conference, adding that the solution brings security and predictability to all.

Reuters notes that on June 24th, the Bulgarian parliament gave the government the green light to approve a framework for negotiations between the Republic of North Macedonia and the EU.

/BNT