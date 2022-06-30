Radev: The Presidency has not received a Report on the Russian Diplomats

“The presidential institution has not received a report from the State Agency for National Security (SANS) on the expulsion of Russian diplomats. At the Security Council of the Council of Ministers, held on June 9, which was attended by a representative of the presidential institution, this topic was not on the previously announced agenda. It was raised inside for discussion in principle, but no decision was made on it”. This was said by President Rumen Radev to the media after the end of the NATO meeting in Madrid.

He specified that upon the return of the representative of the presidential institution and sharing how the Council went, the presidency sent a letter to the Secretary of the Security Council to the Council of Ministers with a question about the decisions taken. The answer is: No decision has been taken by this council.

“This clearly shows that decisions in the government are apparently taken by some parallel mechanism far from the institutional decision-making path”, the president said.

A meeting of the National Security Advisory Council cannot overturn a decision already taken by the resigned government. The body that controls the Council of Ministers is the Bulgarian Parliament. Even if it resigns, the government is still responsible for its actions, the president reminded.

He is adamant that the consequences of this action could be extremely serious, especially for our diplomatic mission in Moscow. But the important thing is that in this way no decisions can be made in the executive branch on such an important issue. The responsibility lies entirely with the executive branch, no matter that it resigned, Radev added.

In connection with the handing over of the mandates and the previous consultations, the President said that before sending official letters there is always an agreement by phone for the time convenient for both parties. Such coordination was made with “We Continue the Change” and BSP, after which the letters were sent.

"From then on - what were the reasons for these parties not to appear for consultations, I can not speculate. But it is important that the parties take full responsibility for the mandates that will be given to them. I believe that the potential to form a government in within this Parliament is not exhausted. If we are moving towards the election option, elections before 15 September are not appropriate. It is important to have as much turnout as possible. You can consider two months backward when the earliest cycle can end. The opinion of the parties is also important," he added.

Regarding the concluded NATO summit, Radev said: “The NATO summit is assessed as historic, not only because it is being held at a crucial moment in a radically changed strategic security environment after Russia's aggression in Ukraine, but because at this summit NATO's new post-2010 strategic concept was adopted, which returns the Alliance to its core mission of guaranteeing the territorial integrity, sovereignty and security of each member state.”

“This is a decision with important consequences for all Member States - to strengthen their defense potential, and for the countries of the Eastern Flank - to develop their logistics system, infrastructure and connectivity. For Bulgaria, it means working actively and using NATO's financial mechanisms.”

“The meeting at a high political level considered only the potential for expanding the multinational battle group to the rank of a brigade”, Radev said. He said that Bulgaria should be much more active in building the relevant capabilities in order for such a battle group to function.

At the summit, the beginning of the NATO Innovation Fund was set, in the basis of which, as an idea, Bulgaria has a serious contribution, he added.

BNT