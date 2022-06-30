Bulgaria: Tomorrow the President will give the Mandate to "We Continue the Change"

On July 1, at 5 p.m. on Dondukov 2 Street, the head of state Rumen Radev will present a mandate to the candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 47th National Assembly - that of "We Continue the Change", for forming a government within the current parliament. This was announced by the presidency today.

/BNT