Bulgaria: Tomorrow the President will give the Mandate to "We Continue the Change"

Politics | June 30, 2022, Thursday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Tomorrow the President will give the Mandate to "We Continue the Change" Resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (left) and President Rumen Radev (right)

On July 1, at 5 p.m. on Dondukov 2 Street, the head of state Rumen Radev will present a mandate to the candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 47th National Assembly - that of "We Continue the Change", for forming a government within the current parliament. This was announced by the presidency today.

/BNT

