UAE sends Aid to Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria
The UAE has sent a plane with 52 tons of food products in support of Ukrainian refugees to the Republic of Bulgaria as part of the UAE's ongoing assistance to alleviate the humanitarian consequences facing Ukrainian refugees in Ukraine's neighboring countries, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The number of Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria is estimated at more than 90,000.
The deployment of this aircraft is in response to talks between Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, State Minister for International Cooperation, and Teodora Genchovska, Resigned Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, who stressed the strength of bilateral relations and the UAE's efforts to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees.
Sultan Rashid Sultan Alkaitoob Alnuaimi, the UAE's ambassador to Bulgaria, reaffirmed the country's desire to "actively participate in humanitarian aid efforts to support and assist Ukrainian refugees" and to support other states and peoples in line with the UAE government’s and people's approach during crises.
