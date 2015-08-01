Bulgaria Air with Additional Flights to Amsterdam and Madrid

Additional flights will be operated in August and September

Due to the great interest and in order to provide more opportunities to travel to the beautiful Amsterdam and Madrid, Bulgaria Air has planned additional flights to the two destinations in August and September. In this way, the airline strives to meet the high demand and to help all its customers by offering even more opportunities for convenient travel to selected destinations.

As an exciting European capital, Madrid welcomes more and more visitors. To facilitate the realization of the dream trip to the colorful and warm city, the airline offers additional flights on the 1st, 8th and 15th of August.

In connection with the large number of students and tourists who are looking forward to visiting the beautiful and colorful Amsterdam, to its daily flights to the Dutch capital "Bulgaria Air" adds a second flight on August 29, 1st, 3rd and 4th September.

Safe, secure and peaceful transport for passengers is the number one priority of the national carrier. Bulgaria Air has taken the highest possible hygienic and organizational measures on board. Before each flight, the planes are disinfected with special detergents, as well as with a special UV machine, which has been proven to destroy all viruses and bacteria from smooth surfaces. It thoroughly treats all surfaces to which passengers may come into contact. The airline's planes are also equipped with special HEPA air filters, which eliminate up to 99.998% of all known bacteria and viruses in the air and renew the cabin air every few minutes. In addition to and in line with the recommendations of the aviation and health authorities, hot water, soaps and disinfectants are provided on board the aircraft.

