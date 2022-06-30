Poll: BSP Voters are Bigger Russophiles than the Voters of “Vazrazhdane”

In June, eight parties received enough support from voters to enter parliament, and in three of them, those who sympathize with Bulgaria's alliance with Russia and Belarus outnumber those who support the European Union and NATO. In just one of them, more than half are about to turn to Moscow and Minsk, which together attacked Ukraine four months ago.

It is curious that this is not "Vazrazhdane", but the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BS). To the question "If there is a new division in Europe, similar to the Cold War, where should Bulgaria be positioned?", 56% of BSP supporters point to the answer "In alliance with Russia, Belarus, etc.".

This shows part of a nationally representative public opinion poll conducted in the field between 6 and 16 June 2022 by Alpha Research. The data are published on the website of the Open Society Institute - Sofia, which commissioned the study, looking for an answer to the question of where respondents see Bulgaria if we live in a world of new division in Europe, similar to that of the Cold War.

According to them, 17% of the supporters of what is considered to be openly pro-Kremlin "Vazrazhdane" are in favor of an alliance with NATO and the EU, 49% are for an alliance with Russia. The third party with more Russophiles is Bulgarian Rise, led by former Prime Minister Stefan Yanev (38% vs. 25% for an alliance with NATO and the EU).

The parties with dominant attitudes among voters for an alliance with NATO and the EU above the 4% threshold for entering parliament are:

Democratic Bulgaria (96% of supporters are in favor of an alliance with NATO and the EU, 0% are in favor of an alliance with Russia )

) We Continue the Change (68% of the supporters are for an alliance with NATO and the EU, 14% are for an alliance with Russia )

) There Is Such a People (65% of supporters are in favor of an alliance with NATO and the EU, 13% are in favor of an alliance with Russia )

) GERB (58% of supporters are in favor of an alliance with NATO and the EU, 12% are in favor of an alliance with Russia).

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), which has long been presented as one of the most pro-Atlantic parties in Bulgaria, actually has supporters who hesitate or do not respond to sociologists. A total of 48% cannot judge or do not answer. One-fifth (21%) are in favor of an alliance with Russia, and nearly 23% support an alliance with NATO and the EU.

In the category of voters who have not yet decided who to vote for, the situation is the same:

47% cannot judge or do not give an answer,

33% are for an alliance with NATO and the EU,

14% are in favor of an alliance with Russia.

Near these indicators give in the group of those who say they will not vote:

42% cannot judge or give an answer,

24% are in favor of an alliance with NATO and the EU,

26% for an alliance with Russia.

The publication on the Open Society website puts the title in a positive light: "Twice as many Bulgarians prefer an alliance with NATO and the EU to an alliance with Russia." The leading group is the Euro-Atlantic (39%), the believers in some intermediate version of the direction of development are 7%, without assessment or answer are 31%, and in the Russophile camp are 23%.

Proponents of an alliance with NATO and the EU make up the largest share of respondents in all age groups. But at the same time, in none of them do they reach a majority.

According to a similar study by Alpha Research from mid-April, pro-Atlantic sympathizers have dropped significantly - from 63% to 39%. The group "For an alliance with Russia, Belarus, etc" has increased from 13% to 23%. The group of those who stopped at "I don't know" and "Without judgment" has grown from 22% to 28%.

