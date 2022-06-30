Putin: There will be a Mirror Response to the Membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is not concerned about the possible accession of Helsinki and Stockholm to the alliance while warning of a mirror response to the deployment of NATO bases in Finland and Sweden.

“Russia is not worried about the possible accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, but will mirror the deployment of the alliance's military infrastructure in these countries”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a briefing in Ashgabat on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"We have nothing to worry about in terms of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO. If they [want to join NATO], let them do so. But they need to understand clearly that there have been no threats to them, and now, in the event of the deployment of military contingents and infrastructure there, we will have to respond in the same way and create the same threats to the territories from which we are threatened," the president said in response to journalistic questions.

"This is obvious! Don't they understand that?" Putin wondered. "Everything was fine with us [Finland and Sweden], and now there will be some tension, this is obvious, of course, without it, it is impossible," he stressed.

