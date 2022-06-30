COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 532 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There are 17 fewer newly infected with coronavirus in our Bulgaria than yesterday. According to the Unified Information Portal, 532 new coronavirus infections were registered in the country during the last 24 hours, which is 12.54% of the 4,244 tests performed. 1,298 doses of vaccine were administered, bringing the total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle to 2,061,696.

341 patients were admitted to hospitals, of which 30 in intensive care units. There are two dead.

/BGNES