The US will Send more Forces to Europe and will Move the HQ of the Fifth Army to Poland

World | June 29, 2022, Wednesday // 15:50
Bulgaria: The US will Send more Forces to Europe and will Move the HQ of the Fifth Army to Poland US President Joe Biden (left) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right)

The United States is increasing its military presence in Europe and moving to Poland the headquarters of an army corps, key to US military cooperation with the continent.

This was announced by US President Joe Biden in a statement together with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the beginning of the alliance's summit in Madrid.

The change at a time when NATO is updating its strategic concept to adapt it to the new world of challenges, China's rise and the war in Ukraine, currently affects only two countries in Eastern Europe - Romania and Poland.

However, it remains to be seen how NATO will strengthen its defensive positions in the region, as Stoltenberg announced plans to turn multinational battlegroups set up in the region around the war in Ukraine into brigades.

The following changes were announced in Biden's message:

  • Another rotating brigade will be stationed in Romania.
  • The headquarters of the US Fifth Army will be in Poland.
  • Other rotating forces will be sent to the Baltic States.
  • Destroyers based in Spain will increase from 4 to 6.
  • Two more F-35 squadrons are being sent to Britain.

"We have sent 20,000 people to Europe because of Russian aggression and our forces have increased to 100,000. We will continue to adjust our positions in consultation with our allies," Biden said.

The Fifth Corps of the United States Army operated in Europe during World War I, World War II, and the Cold War, and subsequently participated in counterterrorism operations. Its headquarters were closed until the beginning of the current decade, and elements of it were stationed in Germany this year.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnenvik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Biden, US, Poland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria