Radev on the Expulsion of Russian Diplomats: I hope this Decision was Considered in terms of Scale and Consequences

President Rumen Radev commented on the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria in a statement to the media ahead of the NATO leaders' summit in Madrid.

“I cannot discuss this issue because I do not have the necessary information”, Radev said.

“I hope the resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has solid and reliable information about this decision and has considered it well both in terms of scale and consequences”, said the head of state.

The leaders will discuss at a high political level the further strengthening of the Eastern Flank by increasing the multinational battle groups to the brigade level. Operational decisions have yet to be taken at the military-political level.

Radev described the meeting as starting at a key moment in a radically changed strategic security environment as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine and increased competition between the main strategic players on the global stage.

According to him, after decades of focusing on the fight against terrorism in remote regions, NATO is returning to its main role - protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member countries.

Yesterday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Turkey was giving its support to Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO after Ankara blocked their candidacies in May. The three countries signed a memorandum in response to Turkish concerns.

/BNT