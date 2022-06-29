Radev and Biden were Guests at the Official Dinner for the NATO Summit
The summit of NATO leaders in Madrid had exceptional security measures.
Important decisions are expected: For example, Russia to be declared a direct threat to European security, massive reinforcement of the Eastern Flank with more troops and equipment, and a large-scale support package for Ukraine.
Last night, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey was backing Sweden and Finland's NATO membership after Ankara blocked their candidacies in May. The three countries signed a memorandum in response to Turkish concerns. President Rumen Radev leads the Bulgarian delegation.
The resigned Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska and the Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov are taking part in it.
Last night, the President attended a gala dinner given by King Felipe VI of Spain to all participants in the summit.
