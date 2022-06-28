EU to Provide Ukraine with Funds to Combat Nuclear and Chemical Threats
The European Commission will provide Ukraine with funds "to combat public health risks such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats," the institution’s media reported.
Medical equipment, protective and specialized equipment "are on their way to Ukraine", said Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic. "The European Union has provided 300,000 specialized protective suits, 5,600 liters of disinfectants and 850 pieces of decontamination equipment," the commissioner's spokesman added.
The medical equipment provided includes monitors, infusion pumps and respirators, as well as protective equipment for medics, such as masks and aprons.
"Hospital and medical staff in Ukraine are working under fire and we must do everything in our power to provide them with the necessary tools to save lives," Lenarcic said.
The funds requested by the Ukrainian government total a total of 11.3m euros, the statement said. They are provided by EU emergency stocks located in Romania, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, Greece and Denmark.
