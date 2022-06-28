Bulgaria: 66.74% of Vazrazhdane’s Votes in Parliament are in Unison with those of GERB

In 66.74% of the votes in the 47th National Assembly, the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane" was in unison with the PG of GERB, according to a report on the platform strazha.bg, which helps citizens to monitor more effectively the political processes in the country through open data visualizations.

The percentages in question are calculated on the basis of data for the period December 3, 2021 - May 20, 2022. On December 3 was the first meeting of parliament.

The reason for today's report is an objection of Vazrazhdane activists that the data differ from reality. Initially, they point to 45% of the same votes. It turns out that the activists are right. There is an overlap not in 45%, but in more cases.

"Yesterday, the reliability of our analyzes was questioned by Vazrazhdane activists, who (quite understandably) were not satisfied with the correlation between their party and GERB in the plenary vote," Strazha explained today. “Some tried to refute our analysis (covering the period up to 22 June) and therefore pointed to an earlier analysis (covering the period up to 20 May) in which the correlation was not 66% but only 45%. This change of 21%, in reality, cannot happen when the sample increases from 1337 to 1542. The reason for this discrepancy is that the two analyzes actually use different methodologies and we have not really made enough effort to explain the differences, for which we apologize”.

“We see a coincidence between two parliamentary groups when the majority of one voted as the majority of the other. The possible values ​​of the votes are ‘in favor’, ‘against’, ‘abstained’ and ‘did not vote’. The last three values ​​are functionally equivalent because they prevent the decision from being adopted, but create distortions in the data when parliamentary groups are more inclined to vote ‘against’ (instead of ‘in favor’) more decisions (as is often the case with the opposition).”

“Therefore, while working on the analysis from 06.06, we decided to change the methodology and take into account only two values ​​– ‘in favor’ and ‘against’. The latter combines the three non-positive values. This means that we recognize that two parliamentary groups voted together, even if one voted against and the other abstained.”

“Unfortunately, when in the analysis we put the correlations between the parties in ALL votes, we mistakenly put a table using the older methodology. But thanks to the activists from Vazrazhdane, we corrected the table and now it clearly shows that in the period between 03.12.2021 and 20.05.2022 Vazrazhdane and GERB have a correlation of 66.74%, and not 45% as previously shown."

Elena Guncheva already said that the deputies from Vazrazhdane were asked to vote together with GERB "almost every time" when leaving the parliamentary group and the National Assembly.

"I was not explained why we had to vote together with GERB almost every time, especially for their proposals, and Desislava Atanasova was a frequent guest in the parliamentary group's room. I know that politics requires compromises, but I cannot make some compromises. And this is to forget 13 years of dictatorship, the beating of students under the columns of the Council of Ministers, wiretapping and huge corruption. There is no way I can support them, and I admit, I have not become a politician enough to be so dialogical as to forget how they threatened my child and how they threatened my clients not to work with me. For DPS, I am sure that there was no agreement, we have never supported them. Except for the vote of no-confidence, but that can be explained. The explanation is difficult for GERB, at least for me," Guncheva wrote on Facebook on June 24.

