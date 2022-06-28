Bulgaria: The President will Not Talk to "We Continue the Change" and BSP for a New Cabinet

Politics | June 28, 2022, Tuesday // 12:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The President will Not Talk to "We Continue the Change" and BSP for a New Cabinet Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (left), BSP leader Kornelia Ninova (center), "We Continue the Change" leader Kiril Petkov (right)

The consultations convened by President Rumen Radev with the parliamentary groups for forming a new government within the current National Assembly continued for the second day. Here you can catch up on the first day.

The head of state launched the constitutional procedure on Monday (June 27th), as soon as Kiril Petkov formally resigned from his cabinet, which was ousted last week by a no-confidence vote. Today, the President participated in talks with "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Vazrazhdane".

President Rumen Radev announced that after the talks with “Vazrazhdane”, the consultations before the first term for forming a government will end and the next step will be the invitation to the candidate of the largest parliamentary group to nominate ministers.

This means that talks with "We Continue the Change" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), who wanted to postpone them, will not take place.

The president leaves later today for a meeting of NATO leaders in Madrid, which runs until June 30th. Thus, the first possible date for the mandate appears to be July 1 (Friday).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, We continue the change, BSP, talks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria