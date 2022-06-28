Bulgaria: The President will Not Talk to "We Continue the Change" and BSP for a New Cabinet

The consultations convened by President Rumen Radev with the parliamentary groups for forming a new government within the current National Assembly continued for the second day. Here you can catch up on the first day.

The head of state launched the constitutional procedure on Monday (June 27th), as soon as Kiril Petkov formally resigned from his cabinet, which was ousted last week by a no-confidence vote. Today, the President participated in talks with "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Vazrazhdane".

President Rumen Radev announced that after the talks with “Vazrazhdane”, the consultations before the first term for forming a government will end and the next step will be the invitation to the candidate of the largest parliamentary group to nominate ministers.

This means that talks with "We Continue the Change" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), who wanted to postpone them, will not take place.

The president leaves later today for a meeting of NATO leaders in Madrid, which runs until June 30th. Thus, the first possible date for the mandate appears to be July 1 (Friday).

/Dnevnik