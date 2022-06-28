Owners in Bulgaria have Earned BGN 14 Million in Income from Properties Rented through Airbnb

More than BGN 14 million in rental income has been received by Bulgarians, real estate owners, who provide short-term accommodation for tourists through Airbnb, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) announced. The data refer to the second half of 2021 and have been submitted to the revenue agency by Airbnb, and the NRA expects information from Booking.com as well.

In the case of short-term provision of real estate through online platforms, certain taxes (patent tax, VAT, or personal income tax, or corporate tax) and social security contributions are due, reminded the NRA.

/Dnevnik