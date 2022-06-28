Owners in Bulgaria have Earned BGN 14 Million in Income from Properties Rented through Airbnb
More than BGN 14 million in rental income has been received by Bulgarians, real estate owners, who provide short-term accommodation for tourists through Airbnb, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) announced. The data refer to the second half of 2021 and have been submitted to the revenue agency by Airbnb, and the NRA expects information from Booking.com as well.
In the case of short-term provision of real estate through online platforms, certain taxes (patent tax, VAT, or personal income tax, or corporate tax) and social security contributions are due, reminded the NRA.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukrainians have Stirred Up the Rental Market in Bulgaria
- » 167 Villages in Bulgaria are without a Single Inhabitant
- » New Rise of Property Prices in Bulgaria
- » Almost no Russian Tourists in Bulgaria this year - they are Selling their Properties
- » In 2 years 200,000 Bulgarians came back to living in Villages
- » Bulgaria: 40% is the Jump in Property Prices in some Districts of Sofia