“Vazrazhdane at the Presidential Consultations: Early Elections and Government before the Winter

President Rumen Radev has begun consultations with representatives of parliamentary groups in the 47th National Assembly to hand over a mandate to form a new government within the current parliament. He met representatives of “Vazrazhdane” for talks.

President Rumen Radev said the most important crisis of all was the crisis of confidence. “The solution to the problems can be done by the forces that bring the trust of the citizens. That is why it is important for the government to be able to be based on new ideas, but also on political experience, and for each political force to defend its vision, but also to make compromises.”

“Vazrazhdane” leader Kostadin Kostadinov congratulated the president on his swift response, which shows concern for the situation in the country. Kostadinov called for early elections, the sooner the better. “Bulgaria has no more time to lose”, Kostadinov said. According to him, this parliament has run out of trust, and early elections will be like a referendum on the country's future. He said that if they received a third term, they would return it.

Representatives of "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" were also in talks today.

Yesterday, GERB-SDS and DPS responded to the president's invitation. "We Continue the Change" and BSP postponed the consultations until the state budget is adopted.

/BNT